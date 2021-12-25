Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LEGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

