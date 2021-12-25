Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Leggett & Platt posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $39.57. 930,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $37.05 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 310,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at $716,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 6.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $1,721,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $464,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

