Lethean (LTHN) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,109.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Lethean has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $2,109.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,776.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.63 or 0.08020706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.10 or 0.00321203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.32 or 0.00892772 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00013231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00075491 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.29 or 0.00422024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.31 or 0.00252689 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

