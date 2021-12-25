LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

NYSE:CVX opened at $116.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.37. The company has a market cap of $224.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

