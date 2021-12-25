LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after buying an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,856,000 after buying an additional 929,438 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $192.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $225.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.15 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.