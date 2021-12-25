LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 227 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

