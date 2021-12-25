LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $79.90.

