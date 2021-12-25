LinkEye (LET) Price Reaches $0.0034

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. LinkEye has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $204,120.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LinkEye has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00056275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.67 or 0.07971588 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,895.30 or 0.99987552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00053669 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00072203 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LinkEye was first traded on September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

