Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires New Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Medpace by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $223.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.83. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.74 and a one year high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 18,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $3,901,677.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,296 shares of company stock worth $47,989,495. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

