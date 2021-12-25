Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires Shares of 20,865 SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,865 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.06% of SPS Commerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,066,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 888.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

Shares of SPSC opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.99 and a beta of 0.73. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.76.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

