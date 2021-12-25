Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 230,830 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,830 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $53.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.50. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.15 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.