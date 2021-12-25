Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 42,230 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,230 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 42.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,316,000 after buying an additional 691,703 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 125.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,000,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,602,000 after buying an additional 556,085 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $47,284,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,558,000 after buying an additional 388,979 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRA stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.63 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.87 and its 200-day moving average is $109.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,307,053.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,997 shares of company stock worth $13,534,485 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

