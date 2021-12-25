LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $417.50

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.52) and traded as low as GBX 276 ($3.65). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 277.60 ($3.67), with a volume of 1,049,688 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on LMP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 300 ($3.96) to GBX 305 ($4.03) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.37) to GBX 283 ($3.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 270 ($3.57) to GBX 280 ($3.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.77) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 272.57 ($3.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 267.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 417.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is 0.19%.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.58), for a total value of £1,084,000 ($1,432,157.48).

About LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

