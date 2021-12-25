Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,590,000 after acquiring an additional 65,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.74.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $391.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.90. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

