Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,596 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $60,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 91.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.74.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $391.56 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $436.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

