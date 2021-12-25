Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$12.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.52.

LUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$15.30 target price (down previously from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

TSE:LUN opened at C$9.54 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.56 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The firm has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.58.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 11.5600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

