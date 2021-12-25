Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.95

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.95 and last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 123425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

