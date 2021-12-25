Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit’s (NASDAQ:DRAYU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 28th

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit’s (NASDAQ:DRAYU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 28th. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of DRAYU opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Get Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the third quarter valued at about $8,487,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the third quarter worth about $3,335,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the third quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit during the third quarter worth about $10,505,000.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.