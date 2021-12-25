Mango Markets Price Hits $0.20 (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last week, Mango Markets has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mango Markets has a total market capitalization of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00056053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.98 or 0.07987728 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,821.37 or 1.00209555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00073214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00053681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

