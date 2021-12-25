ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts predict that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. ManTech International posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

MANT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $811,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ManTech International stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,445. ManTech International has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day moving average of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

