Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $437.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $414.00 and a 200-day moving average of $378.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.07 and a 12-month high of $442.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

