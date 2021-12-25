Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Holdings Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,127 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Marvell Technology worth $58,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.15.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $2,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 619,078 shares of company stock worth $47,815,170. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $87.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average is $65.16. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.43, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

