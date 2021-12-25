Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires New Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 26,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Unisys by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Unisys by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 16,849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Unisys by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Unisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Unisys by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,215,000 after buying an additional 44,125 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $381,151.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UIS opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $28.60.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

