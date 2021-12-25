Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys Shares of 16,237 StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in StoneCo by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,846,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,176 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,261 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,408 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 342.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,503,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,395,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

STNE stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -96.72 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.61.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STNE. Scotiabank began coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Itau BBA Securities cut StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Grupo Santander cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.55.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

