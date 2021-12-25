Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $585,000 in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $9,589,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $6,327,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 46,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 145.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 207.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on USPH. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $95.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.40. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.18.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.14%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

