Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $632,000 in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 241.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 407.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 77.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 164,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 71,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,804,000 after buying an additional 34,822 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHEN opened at $26.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHEN shares. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

