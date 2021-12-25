Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $632,000 in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 241.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 407.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 77.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 164,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 71,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 22.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,804,000 after buying an additional 34,822 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SHEN opened at $26.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.23. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $61.53.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SHEN shares. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.
