Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $44.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

