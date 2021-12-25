Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HNI during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HNI by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in HNI during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in HNI during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

In other news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $429,019.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $80,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.82. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. HNI’s payout ratio is 73.81%.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.