Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.10. Masimo reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Masimo stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $293.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,622. Masimo has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.98.

In other Masimo news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,389 shares of company stock worth $40,425,338 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,141,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Masimo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masimo (MASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.