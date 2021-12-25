McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $697,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.17. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $75.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

