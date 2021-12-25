McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.8% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 9,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 133,174 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 33.9% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $102.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

