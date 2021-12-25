McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Paychex by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,256,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,865,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX opened at $134.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $137.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.65.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.