McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,200 Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 474,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 357,410 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 440.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after buying an additional 275,453 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,360,000 after buying an additional 202,962 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,603,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,977,000 after buying an additional 133,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,417,000.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54.

