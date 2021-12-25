McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 747 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $478.33 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.01. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.15.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

