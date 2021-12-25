Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $124.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $142.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDT. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.52.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.59 and a 200 day moving average of $123.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 33.9% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,416,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.