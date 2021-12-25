MEET.ONE Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 69.8% lower against the dollar. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $790,991.30 and $6,162.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00057270 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.33 or 0.08056591 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,652.89 or 0.99989463 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00073216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00054181 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

