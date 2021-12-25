megaBONK Hits Market Capitalization of $172,913.55 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a total market cap of $172,913.55 and $7,077.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, megaBONK has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00043594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

MBONK is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

