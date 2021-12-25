Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.25 ($9.00).
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.57) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.91) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.57) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, October 11th.
In related news, insider Tony Wood sold 52,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($9.79), for a total value of £392,611.44 ($518,709.79).
About Meggitt
Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.
