Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.25 ($9.00).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.57) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.91) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.57) target price on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, insider Tony Wood sold 52,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($9.79), for a total value of £392,611.44 ($518,709.79).

Meggitt stock opened at GBX 739 ($9.76) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.53. Meggitt has a 52-week low of GBX 383.10 ($5.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 846 ($11.18). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 741.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 663.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

