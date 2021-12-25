Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires Shares of 300,000 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.94.

Carrier Global stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

