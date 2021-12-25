Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 123,130 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 123,130 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $27,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,265 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Truist upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.07.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.