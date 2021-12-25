Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 49,391 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1,654.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,391 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $17,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.2% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIA opened at $359.36 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $298.59 and a 1-year high of $365.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $355.20 and a 200-day moving average of $350.26.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

