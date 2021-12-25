Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 814,344 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 882.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 906,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814,344 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 2.59% of Perion Network worth $15,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,482,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,380,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 200.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 149,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $835.33 million, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. Perion Network Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PERI shares. Raymond James started coverage on Perion Network in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

