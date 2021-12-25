Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 353.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,235 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 2.36% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $14,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 644.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 330.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $66.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.28. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $62.25 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

