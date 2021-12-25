Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $15.85 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.09% of NICE worth $15,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 11.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in NICE by 30.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NICE by 33.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NICE by 7.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 82,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $306.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $211.25 and a one year high of $319.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.17.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

