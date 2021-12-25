Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $23,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,923,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,139,000 after buying an additional 26,212 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $999,000. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 61,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after purchasing an additional 46,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,019.57.

MELI opened at $1,262.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,376.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,562.82. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,018.73 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 794.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

