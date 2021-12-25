Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $8.52 Million Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 541,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,522,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Apple Hospitality REIT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,086 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,155,000 after acquiring an additional 206,877 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

APLE opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.19 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APLE. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.