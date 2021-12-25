Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 233,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $164,000.

Shares of CQQQ opened at $61.85 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $59.10 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.91.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

