Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.85

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.85 and traded as low as C$6.78. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$6.83, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$88.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.85.

About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN)

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

