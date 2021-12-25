Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $753,596.88 and $21.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.00295603 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009296 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00011359 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003571 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00016773 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

