MenaPay One Day Trading Volume Hits $54.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 71.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $203,050.02 and $54.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 59.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00043574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

